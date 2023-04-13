Birthday Club
DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect, asking for public’s help

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was caught on camera stealing someone’s package.

According to a social media post, that happened Wednesday at a home on Gobler Ford Road.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with any information on this person or vehicle to call them at 270-685-8444.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
DCSO looking for porch pirate suspect(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

