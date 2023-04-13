Birthday Club
LIVE: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff gives more details in deputy involved shooting

Coroner names suspect killed
By Jill Lyman and Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Noah Robinson is holding a news conference at 2:15 p.m.

This comes after the deputy involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

[Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.]

It happened at No. 6 School Road and N. St. Joseph Road.

Sheriff Robinson says officials were in the area to serve a warrant for a serious violent felon.

He says they were met with gunfire during a standoff that started around noon.

Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

The coroner says that man was 49-year-old Steven Goldstein. His autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

During the standoff, the sheriff’s office used what they call a bearcat. It’s an armored vehicle used to protect deputies from gunfire.

