LIVE: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff gives more details in deputy involved shooting
Coroner names suspect killed
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Sheriff Noah Robinson is holding a news conference at 2:15 p.m.
This comes after the deputy involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.
[Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Vanderburgh Co.]
It happened at No. 6 School Road and N. St. Joseph Road.
Sheriff Robinson says officials were in the area to serve a warrant for a serious violent felon.
He says they were met with gunfire during a standoff that started around noon.
Deputies returned fire, and the suspect was killed.
The coroner says that man was 49-year-old Steven Goldstein. His autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
During the standoff, the sheriff’s office used what they call a bearcat. It’s an armored vehicle used to protect deputies from gunfire.
