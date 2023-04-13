Broken Badge: How the Kentucky system failed to stop a troubled cop

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Pulled a man from a burning car. Provided life-saving Narcan to reverse an overdose. Presented with a governor’s award for impaired driving enforcement.

Stefon Douglas was honored as a hero; awarded for each of these acts, while working as a law enforcement officer in western Kentucky.

But soon, Stefon Douglas will be in a Union County courtroom for theft and official misconduct charges.

So what went wrong?

Douglas started his law enforcement career with Morganfield Police in 2014. Two years later he accepted a job as a sheriff’s deputy for Henderson County. And in 2018, Douglas was transferred to the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, while employed by Henderson County.

Records show the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office discovered some troubling omissions, that started when he began working as an investigator for Pennyrile.

14 News Investigates obtained those records from the sheriff’s office through an open records request. These incidents were documented while he worked as a deputy and an investigator for the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force for Henderson County.

The violations were serious enough for the sheriff to launch a criminal investigation.

Douglas was accused, in that role, of failing to keep an accurate running balance for controlled drug buys, failing to have another officer sign receipts, failing to turn in videos of controlled buys and failing to obtain approval before using a confidential informant.

He was also written up for conducting breath tests multiple times with an expired certification.

Douglas resigned from the sheriff’s office in January 2020.

Exactly one month later, a special prosecutor for the county ruled there was not enough evidence to charge Douglas with a crime and the case was dropped.

Because Henderson County conducted an internal investigation, Col. Dwight Duncan checked the box, which triggered the state of Kentucky to investigate.

The state of Kentucky has guardrails set up, so the next law enforcement agency will know when an officer is being investigated by the state. The idea is to keep troubled officers from jumping from department to department.

In Kentucky, when an officer leaves a department for any reason, the agency has to fill out Form F, which is sent to the state.

If the termination box, or the under administrative investigation box is checked, it triggers a state investigation.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office checked the box indicating Douglas resigned, and that there were pending misconduct charges.

Four months later the state council ruled not to revoke his peace officer certification. 14 News asked how the council came to that decision, and the state could only provide us with minutes showing the vote.

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council says state law does not require them to record all discussions. That meant Douglas could be hired by another agency.

When that decision came down, essentially clearing him for hire, an attorney for the city of Henderson says the Henderson Police Department hired him as a police officer.

Kentucky requires agencies to fill out another form when hiring an officer, that says the agency checked with the officer’s previous department to see if there were any investigations into misconduct.

City Attorney Dawn Kelsey wrote, “Chief Cox met with the Henderson County Sheriff and was fully informed of their investigation.”

We reached out to former Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox, who is the current assistant manager for the city, to ask him why he decided to hire Douglas. We are still waiting for a response to that question.

Once Douglas moved to his next job, he faced new allegations.

14 News Investigates received the records from his time with Henderson Police, outlining a history of violations. Some of those violations are very similar to the allegations he faced with the county.

Cox says the city began an internal review in May 2021. It began less than a year after Douglas started working with HPD. He was still considered a probationary employee.

The Henderson police chief also says the courts asked for criminal reports Douglas should have submitted.

Cox says the criminal reports were never written. He says there were 33 missing reports and Douglas was only able to explain seven of them. Cox says Douglas also let his Breath Test Operators credentials expire when he didn’t go to mandatory training.

“Mr. Douglas allowed his BTO certification to expire which will result in other officers having to run the intoxilyzer for him if he made a DUI arrest,” Cox said.

Douglas was still on the standard, new employee probation, so in May 2021, Cox recommended that probationary employment end.

A letter was dated June 4, 2021, notifying Douglas he had been terminated.

The letter says in part, “your probationary employment with the City of Henderson as Police Officer is terminated due to your inability to meet work performance standards of the job.”

But Henderson city attorney Dawn Kelsey says Douglas resigned before that letter was issued.

So, was he terminated, or did he resign? That answer could make all the difference, in getting another job in law enforcement.

The city of Henderson marked Douglas’ exit, on that required paperwork, as a resignation and did not check the “under administrative investigation” box.

When we asked city officials why they didn’t check that box, they said in part, “the issues with the employee were a general employment policy nature and therefore didn’t meet the reporting requirement given in the statute.”

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council won’t comment on specific cases, but sent us this statement, it reads: “If an agency is seeking to terminate an officer for dereliction of duties and, prior to a termination being effectuated, the officer resigns from the agency, the agency should check the ‘resignation’ box, as well as the ‘under administrative investigation’ box.”

The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council says they investigate all terminations and resignations, when the administrative investigation box is checked.

But because Henderson Police did not check that box, the state had no way of knowing there were problems, leaving his certification in good standing, as well as his ability to continue in law enforcement.

11 days after Douglas resigned from Henderson Police, Morganfield Police officially re-hired him, in June 2021.

“What I was told by the assistant chief at the time is he would be a good hire, so we pulled him back in,” Morganfield Police Chief Geoff Deibler said.

“The police chief there talked to either a sergeant, it wasn’t you, it was either a sergeant or an assistant chief and they told him they recommended him for hire,” Caroline Klapp said.

“I… I cannot... I have no knowledge of that,” Cox said.

Chief Deibler says he was blindsided when accusations against Douglas came up.

“I’ve lost sleep, I’ve cried, I’ve thrown up, I’ve prayed,” Deibler said.

So what does Chief Deibler say happened this time in Morganfield?

Deibler says Douglas took around $600 in cash from a man at a traffic stop, without a legal reason. He says there were drugs found in Douglas’ patrol car that had not been entered into evidence. Douglas resigned after those accusations came up.

“That gentleman should have never been put in the position he was in,” Deibler said.

We read Morganfield Police Chief Deibler some of the violations Douglas was accused of while at HPD. He said he was shocked.

“33 missing reports, is that more than normal in like a year period,” Caroline Klapp asked.

“Ugh yeah, yeah, absolutely,” Deibler said.

Chief Deibler says the state would have alerted him to not hire Douglas until its investigation was complete, if Henderson Police would have checked this box.

“They put all of my citizens at risk. It’s terrible that he didn’t fill out 33 reports. But that one that is most disheartening to me is the one that would have literally taken 10 minutes,” Deibler said.

Ten minutes for Henderson Police to fill out the F Form.

Deibler says he would have never hired Douglas back had he known about the problems, and if the box had been checked.

“It’s just sickening is what it is. Because this job is difficult enough as it is, without the help of the people who don’t want to do it right, and they don’t care about the people. If you don’t care about the people then don’t attempt to serve the public,” Deibler said.

As 14 News previously reported, Douglas is facing charges in Union County for three counts of theft and four counts of official misconduct related to his time with Morganfield.

And Deibler says because he did check the box, an investigator with the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council is actively investigating Douglas to decide if he can ever work as a law enforcement officer again.

“Until they clear him of these investigatory issues, he’s done,” Deibler said.

“He can’t take that certification and go to New York, he can’t take it and go to Florida. He can’t take it and go anywhere,” Deibler said.

“Stefon is a kid that I mean I loved him. I loved my guys. But just like I told him, I’m not willing to sell my integrity for you. That’s not going to happen,” Deibler said.

We have called and texted Stefon multiple times for a comment and have not heard back.

A representative for the Union County District Court also tells 14 News that neither a prosecutor or a defense attorney has been assigned to his case.

He’s scheduled to be in court on April 20.

