Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say surveillance video led them to the arrest of a man who they they believe is responsible for several cases where a bb or pellet gun caused damage.
[Previous: Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired]
Police say there have been more than 40 reports of damage, and the video showed a suspect vehicle.
They say they vehicle was found in the 1800 block of Reid Road.
Police say that led them to the arrest of 21-year-old Christopher Smithers in the 5700 block of Highway 144.
They say damage is the city limits is more than $14,000.
Smithers faces 49 counts of criminal mischief.
His mug shot was not yet available at the time of this report.
