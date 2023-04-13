Birthday Club
Arrest made in string of property damages in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say surveillance video led them to the arrest of a man who they they believe is responsible for several cases where a bb or pellet gun caused damage.

Police say there have been more than 40 reports of damage, and the video showed a suspect vehicle.

They say they vehicle was found in the 1800 block of Reid Road.

Police say that led them to the arrest of 21-year-old Christopher Smithers in the 5700 block of Highway 144.

They say damage is the city limits is more than $14,000.

Smithers faces 49 counts of criminal mischief.

His mug shot was not yet available at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

