On alert for Saturday storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and pleasant again on Thursday as highs reached the 80 degree mark in many parts of the Tri-State. By Friday, clouds will increase in the afternoon as winds turn to the south. Afternoon highs will climb to the mid 70s. A few scattered showers will be possible by Friday evening. A cold front will head toward the area on Saturday. Ahead of the front, warm & humid air will stream in from the south and temps will again rise to near 80. As the front pushes in, thunderstorms will be likely from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night. We are currently at a level 1 risk for a few severe storms with damaging winds and hail on Saturday night. Rain will taper off on Sunday, but highs will only rise into the upper 50s. Warm temps return for the first half of next week as highs move back into the mid 60s and lower 70s Monday-Wednesday.

