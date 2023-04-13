14 News teaming up with Salvation Army for War on Hunger campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army to help fight the War on Hunger.

You can help by donating at the six different Schnucks locations in Evansville and Newburgh on Friday and Saturday.

Salvation Army officials say the goal is to collect $55,000 in food and donations.

We will have some of our team out at these locations all day on Friday, starting on 14 News Sunrise and throughout the evening.

