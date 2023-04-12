Birthday Club
4/12 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - Louisville police have released new body camera video showing the moments officers arrived at Monday’s mass shooting.

We have the latest this morning, including a statement from the shooter’s family.

An Evansville man has been sentenced after he was found guilty of shooting at deputies.

It all stems from an incident last April.

Owensboro police say a string of shootings is costing people thousands of dollars.

Now they’re asking for your help to find the shooter.

And before you head out the door this morning, a major traffic shift is now underway for many drivers in the Tri-State.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Damon Fitzgerald
ISP cancels statewide Silver Alert for 49-year-old man
Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Traffic Alert: Crash closes eastbound Diamond Ave., crews responding
EPD: Evansville man robbed at gunpoint in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties
4/12 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired
