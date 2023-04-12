Officials announce drone show coming to downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Visit Owensboro say a drone show is coming to downtown Owensboro over the Ohio River.

According to a release, that is expected to happen May 17 and May 19.

They say Firefly Drone Shows will bring 300 drones to fly over the river, making different shapes and formations for spectators to enjoy.

The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. each night and last for 15 minutes.

A synced soundtrack will also be played both nights to go along with the show.

Officials say the shows will coincide with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association spring conference on May 17, and opening night of Friday After 5 on May 19. The public is invited to attend both nights and there is no cost to attend.

Our 14 Sunrise team caught up with Visit Owensboro destination management, Dave Kirk for a live interview discussing the upcoming show.

Visit Owensboro announces drone show coming to downtown - interview

