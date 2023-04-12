Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s bearcat shot at by someone, heavy police presence at scene
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There is a law enforcement presence at No. 6 School Road and N. St. Joseph Road in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatchers say there is a law enforcement detail there.
Law enforcement told us the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office’s bearcat was being deployed in the situation, and someone shot at it.
We are working to get more information
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.