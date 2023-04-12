Birthday Club
UE Men’s Golf takes 2nd place, behind Ikejiani’s final round 67

Aces golf
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Finishing the third round with a 4-under 67, Michael Ikejiani tied for 5th place while leading the University of Evansville men’s golf team to a second place finish at the TSU Big Blue Intercollegiate.

Ikejiani completed the third round at Hermitage Golf Club with a 4-under 67 on his way to the fifth-place tie.  His 3-round tally finished with a 209.  Also finishing in the top ten was Nicholas Gushrowski.  An even score of 71 gave him a final score of 211 to tie for ninth.  In Monday’s opening rounds, Gushrowski carded even scores of 70.

Daniil Romashkin came home in a tie for the 12th position.  After registering a 73 in Monday’s opening round, Romashkin posted a 69 in the second 18 and wrapped up Tuesday’s round with a 1-under 70.

Isaac Rohleder enjoyed his low round of the event.  His 2-under 69 on Tuesday gave him a final score of 213, which tied him for 31st place.  Tying for 36th was Carson Parker.  He matched Monday’s second round total with a 73.

Belmont defeated the Purple Aces by just one stroke in the team standings.  The Bruins wrapped up round three with a 276 and completed the event with an 843.  Evansville posted a 277 in the last round and earned a second-place finish with an 844.

Justin Larue (Longwood) and Renato Filho (Lindenwood) tied for the top individual honors.  Both completed play with 3-round scores of 206.

UE now sets its sights on the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, which will take place April 23-25 in Coal Valley, Illinois.

