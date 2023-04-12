Birthday Club
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopening on Western Kentucky Parkway after semi flips

Overturned semi shuts down Western Kentucky Parkway
Overturned semi shuts down Western Kentucky Parkway(Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An overturned semi briefly shut down the Western Kentucky Parkway Wednesday morning.

Officials say that closure was between the 70 and 71 mile marker.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, all lanes were closed. Now, one lane is open on the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Officials say the semi was carrying scrap metal. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, officials are unsure of what caused the semi to flip over.

We will update this story as it develops.

