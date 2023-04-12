Thunderbolts set to host Roanoke, in game one of SPHL Playoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts are in the postseason, for the second straight year.

Jeff Bes’s squad finished in 5th place in the SPHL standings, and they will take on 4th place, Roanoke, in a *best of 3* series.

The 5th place finish does not give them home ice advantage in the series, but they do get to host the first game, before playing at Roanoke, for game 2, and, if necessary, game 3.

The Thunderbolts are looking to win this first game, to put all the pressure, on the Rail Yard Dawgs, a team they oddly didn’t play this year, until now.

“That’s part of the playoffs when you have a two-out-of-three, with the travel distances that happen in the SPHL,” says Bes. “We do have the advantage, and we have to take care of it. We have to take advantage of that advantage. We didn’t play them all year, so we’re going off video. We’re really focusing on what we need to do as a group to be successful. When we’re playing and we’re playing hard and we’re playing the details and being physical, we’re ready to go.”

“I kind of know what to expect because I played with most of the guys on that team last year, so I know what their tendencies mostly are,” says Thunderbolts defenseman, Dillon Hill. “So it should be a fun game.”

“We all just played a six-month long season,” said Thunderbolts winger, Cameron Cook. “We didn’t play for nothing. We all want to get to the end. We all want to win the championship.”

Evansville will host the Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday at 7 p.m., and it will be a “white out”, so wear white if you go.

Game 2 is at Roanoke on Saturday and if there is one, game 3 is on Sunday in Roanoke.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.