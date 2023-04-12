Sunny Streak Continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The dry air coupled with low humidity will elevate the wildfire danger across the area this week. The drier weather pattern has afforded area rivers to cascade below flood stage. Abundant sunshine and comfortable humidity as high temps remain in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with low temps in the upper 40s.

Thursday, sunny during the morning then partly sunny during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 70s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy as low temps return to the upper 40s.

Friday, partly sunny with a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High temps in the upper 70s behind southerly winds.

