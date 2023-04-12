Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired

Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they are investigating over 40 reports of property damage made by BB and Pellet gun shots in multiple neighborhoods since April 6th.

Officer Dylan Evans says the damage is extensive and some people may not now that damaged has occurred.

Owensboro resident Greg Fuqua lives off of Citation Avenue, one of the neighborhoods that were impacted by the BB and Pellet gun shootings.

Fuqua says his vehicle sat in front of he and his mother’s house when he says it got shot by a BB gun or Pellet gun.

“The tint on the window that’s the only thing holding it together,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua, along with other neighbors off of Citation Avenue, are now left with damages they’re responsible for repairing. He says it may be cheaper for him to replace the car door altogether instead of replacing the window alone.

“I was pretty mad about it ya know like I said trying to work on this getting ready to go out on the road to drive and this right here pretty much put a damper on it,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua says he couldn’t find the pellet that fired through his window. He says the shattered window isn’t the only property damage he and his mother have experienced.

According to Fuqua, his mother’s vehicle was broken into twice within the past year.

Other neighbors say they’ve noticed an increase of crime in the neighborhood over the past year.

If you live in a neighborhood that is impacted, have surveillance video that could be helpful to the investigation, or you’ve recently noticed property damage you’re asked to contact Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888 .

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.

Latest News

New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
Owensboro raises money for Special Olympics by covering a police cruiser in stickers
Owensboro raises money for Special Olympics by covering a police cruiser in stickers
Owensboro one step closer to installing Safe Haven Baby Box
Owensboro one step closer to installing Safe Haven Baby Box
The events are meant to bring people together and give a better sense of what's happening in...
Evansville business leaders meet for “Engage Indiana”