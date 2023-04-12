Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Owensboro Police Department say they are investigating over 40 reports of property damage made by BB and Pellet gun shots in multiple neighborhoods since April 6th.

Officer Dylan Evans says the damage is extensive and some people may not now that damaged has occurred.

Owensboro resident Greg Fuqua lives off of Citation Avenue, one of the neighborhoods that were impacted by the BB and Pellet gun shootings.

Fuqua says his vehicle sat in front of he and his mother’s house when he says it got shot by a BB gun or Pellet gun.

“The tint on the window that’s the only thing holding it together,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua, along with other neighbors off of Citation Avenue, are now left with damages they’re responsible for repairing. He says it may be cheaper for him to replace the car door altogether instead of replacing the window alone.

“I was pretty mad about it ya know like I said trying to work on this getting ready to go out on the road to drive and this right here pretty much put a damper on it,” said Fuqua.

Fuqua says he couldn’t find the pellet that fired through his window. He says the shattered window isn’t the only property damage he and his mother have experienced.

According to Fuqua, his mother’s vehicle was broken into twice within the past year.

Other neighbors say they’ve noticed an increase of crime in the neighborhood over the past year.

If you live in a neighborhood that is impacted, have surveillance video that could be helpful to the investigation, or you’ve recently noticed property damage you’re asked to contact Owensboro Police Department at (270) 687-8888 .

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.