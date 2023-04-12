Owensboro man sentenced to over 12 years for drug trafficking, gun possession charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for several charges on Tuesday.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Steven Boehman was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute over 63 grams of methamphetamine back in October 2021.

Court documents also state that Boehman, a convicted felon, also possessed a semi-automatic pistol.

Boehman’s sentence includes 120 months for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug trafficking, as well as 33 months for violation of his federal supervised release.

Officials say once his prison sentence is completed, Boehman will serve five years on supervised release.

