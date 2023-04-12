Birthday Club
ONB closing early for employees to attend prayer vigil following shooting

Old National Bank
Old National Bank(Old National Bank)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Old National Bank officials announced all of their banks will close early.

According to a social media post, centers will close at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET, while Client Care will close at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET to allow team members to participate in a prayer vigil.

They say the vigil is for those impacted by Monday’s shooting in Louisville.

Our 14 News crew will have a live stream later Wednesday of the vigil.

You can watch that here at 4 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

