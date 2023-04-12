Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ohio Co. students participate in ‘Kid’s Safety Day’

Ohio Co. students participate in ‘Kid’s Safety Day’
By Bernado Malone
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSE BRANCH, Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, students at Horse Branch Elementary School took their learning outside on Wednesday.

Several emergency agencies and utility companies visited the school for “Kid’s Safety Day.” Students learned about water safety and the danger of power lines.

Principal Tim Swift says it’s important to expose kids to resources like this while they are young.

“We wanted to make sure our students feel comfortable, if they find themselves in a situation where they need the help of these people,” Swift said. “Then they know what to expect and they see these people are really here to help.”

Swift says one of the main events was Med Flight landing on the school lawn.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Damon Fitzgerald
ISP cancels statewide Silver Alert for 49-year-old man
Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Traffic Alert: Crash closes eastbound Diamond Ave., crews responding
Traffic Alert: Crash closes eastbound Diamond Ave., crews responding

Latest News

Deaconess leaders provide tips on how to combat allergy season
Deaconess leaders provide tips on how to combat allergy season
Vanderburgh County Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a barn fire on...
Dispatch: Crews respond to barn fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch confirms a crash occurred on the westbound bypass in Owensboro on Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatch: Crews respond to wreck on Owensboro bypass
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park
Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park