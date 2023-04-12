Ohio Co. students participate in ‘Kid’s Safety Day’

HORSE BRANCH, Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, students at Horse Branch Elementary School took their learning outside on Wednesday.

Several emergency agencies and utility companies visited the school for “Kid’s Safety Day.” Students learned about water safety and the danger of power lines.

Principal Tim Swift says it’s important to expose kids to resources like this while they are young.

“We wanted to make sure our students feel comfortable, if they find themselves in a situation where they need the help of these people,” Swift said. “Then they know what to expect and they see these people are really here to help.”

Swift says one of the main events was Med Flight landing on the school lawn.

