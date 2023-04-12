New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is coming to downtown Evansville.

“Main Street Food and Beverage” is a restaurant that will be located at 900 Main Street, the historic Firestone Building.

Officials say they’re excited to bring a space to Evansville that will accommodate all palates.

An estimated opening day as not been announced at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.