New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new business is coming to downtown Evansville.
“Main Street Food and Beverage” is a restaurant that will be located at 900 Main Street, the historic Firestone Building.
Officials say they’re excited to bring a space to Evansville that will accommodate all palates.
An estimated opening day as not been announced at this time.
