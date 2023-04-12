Birthday Club
Morganfield man sentenced to federal prison for threatening to commit a mass shooting

Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.
Dennis Rigdon of Sturgis.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - U.S. Attorneys say a Morganfield man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to commit a mass shooting.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 20, 2022, Dennis R. Rigdon, 54, of Morganfield, Kentucky, sent a text message to another person that stated, “Mass shooting at Jim David’s or zebryy up to you.”

Previously, Union County Deputies said Rigdon suggested the shooting would happen at a facility that employs more than 200 people.

In addition to the 15-month prison sentence, Rigdon was sentenced to a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

