More sunshine, storms to cap off the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure brought another nice spring day to the Tri-State on Wednesday. Clear skies will allow lows to dip back into the upper 40s on Thursday morning. Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with a high of 78. By Friday, clouds and a few scattered showers will stream in from the south. Highs will again climb into the lower 70s. Scattered thunderstorms possible Friday night through the first part of Saturday. Partly cloudy over the weekend with more rain possible on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 70s, then drop into the upper 50s on Sunday. Next week will start out milder with highs in the middle 60s on Monday and middle 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.