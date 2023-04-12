Birthday Club
Man found guilty of August murder set to be sentenced Wednesday

Brandon Artis
Brandon Artis(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man found guilty of an August murder is scheduled to be sentenced.

After just over three hours of deliberation, a jury found Brandon Artis guilty of felony murder.

Officials say it all stems from the killing of Trey McGillicudy in a home on Ravenswood Drive.

The jury also found Artis guilty of armed robbery and two counts of intimidation.

We will bring you updates as they come.

