Man found guilty of August murder set to be sentenced Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man found guilty of an August murder is scheduled to be sentenced.

After just over three hours of deliberation, a jury found Brandon Artis guilty of felony murder.

[Previous Story: Verdict reached in second trial for man accused of murder]

Officials say it all stems from the killing of Trey McGillicudy in a home on Ravenswood Drive.

The jury also found Artis guilty of armed robbery and two counts of intimidation.

