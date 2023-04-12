Madi Webb joins USI Women’s Basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball has signed Madi Webb, a 6-2 junior forward out of Bedford, Indiana, who is transferring from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Webb spent her first three collegiate seasons with SIUE, making 22 career starts in 66 games played. She averaged 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest, hitting over 44 percent of her shots from the floor.

“We are very excited to have Madi join our team and the USI family!” USI Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Stein said. “Madi brings a wealth of Division I and Ohio Valley Conference experience to our team. Her size and play in the paint will impact our team immediately on both ends of the court.”

In the 2022-23 season, Webb posted 4.5 points and 3.4 boards in 15.7 minutes per game. Webb appeared in 30 games, making 16 starts. She recorded a career-high 18 points and 10 rebounds on December 11 at Western Illinois University. Webb also tallied eight points in each game against USI this season.

Prior to college, Webb played for Bedford North Lawrence High School, where she was named All-HHC first team twice, All-HHC Honorable Mention, IHSAA Class 5A All-State, and Academic All-State Honorable Mention. She was also named to the 2020 WBIW Regional first team and MVP. Webb’s high school team was four-time sectional champions and two-time regional champions.

