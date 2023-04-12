Birthday Club
Kindergarten Readiness Camp expanding to more EVSC schools

(WGEM)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with United Way of Southwestern Indiana say they are expanding its partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to provide kindergarten readiness camps at more EVSC schools.

The K-Camp program has been offered at Caze, Lodge, and Evans Elementary Schools, but will now be added at Delaware, Fairlawn, Lincoln, and Tekoppel.

Officials say K-Camp is designed to help children who have had little or no preschool experience develop the skills needed to be ready to enter kindergarten in the fall.

They say licensed teachers use fun, engaging activities to help students gain confidence and learn social-emotional skills like taking turns, sharing, and following directions.

Campers also work on skills such as reading, counting, and writing their name.

Officials say 95% of last year’s K-Campers demonstrated improvement on literacy assessment tests.

The free, half-day program runs from June 5 – June 30.

Breakfast and lunch are provided.

Bus transportation is available to and from camp.

Students must be registered by May 15.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

