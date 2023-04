HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - If you’re in Robards this Wednesday evening, and hear an explosion, don’t be alarmed.

Officials with Big Rivers say they’re taking down their old facility in Robards between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The company announced in 2019, Henderson Municipal Power and Light at Big Rivers decided it was no longer economical to operate at this facility.

