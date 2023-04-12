IDEM issues ‘Ozone Air Quality Action Day’ for Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is declaring an Ozone Air Quality Action Day in southwest Indiana for Thursday, April 13.

Who might this affect?

• Kids

• Older adults

• Those with respiratory diseases

Take precautions, such as limiting physical exertion outdoors.

Follow these simple pollution prevention tips to reduce emissions from daily activities:

• Carpool, walk, bike, or use public transportation when possible.

• Refuel vehicles after dusk.

• Avoid excess idling and drive-through windows.

• Consolidate trips and avoid fast-starts.

• Postpone using gasoline-powered garden equipment or mowing the lawn until late evening, when temperatures are cooler.

• Work from home to reduce vehicle emissions, if your employer provides the option.

• Use energy efficient lighting and appliances recommended by the Energy Star Program.

• Turn off appliances and lights when not in use to reduce emissions from energy production.

• Adjust your thermostat by turning it up in the summer and down in the winter to reduce emissions from energy production.

• Recycle to reduce emissions related to producing paper, plastic, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and cardboard.

• Use “low VOC” or “zero VOC” paint and cleaning products.

• Consider burning gas logs instead of wood to reduce smoke.

• Avoid burning clean wood waste such as leaves and brush. If possible, recycle yard waste by shredding or chipping it at home or use a registered collection site. Never burn trash.

