IDEM issues ‘Ozone Air Quality Action Day’ for Thursday

(Pixabay)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is declaring an Ozone Air Quality Action Day in southwest Indiana for Thursday, April 13.

Who might this affect?

•             Kids

•             Older adults

•             Those with respiratory diseases

Take precautions, such as limiting physical exertion outdoors.

Follow these simple pollution prevention tips to reduce emissions from daily activities:

•             Carpool, walk, bike, or use public transportation when possible.

•             Refuel vehicles after dusk.

•             Avoid excess idling and drive-through windows.

•             Consolidate trips and avoid fast-starts.

•             Postpone using gasoline-powered garden equipment or mowing the lawn until late evening, when temperatures are cooler.

•             Work from home to reduce vehicle emissions, if your employer provides the option.

•             Use energy efficient lighting and appliances recommended by the Energy Star Program.

•             Turn off appliances and lights when not in use to reduce emissions from energy production.

•             Adjust your thermostat by turning it up in the summer and down in the winter to reduce emissions from energy production.

•             Recycle to reduce emissions related to producing paper, plastic, glass bottles, aluminum cans, and cardboard.

•             Use “low VOC” or “zero VOC” paint and cleaning products.

•             Consider burning gas logs instead of wood to reduce smoke.

•             Avoid burning clean wood waste such as leaves and brush. If possible, recycle yard waste by shredding or chipping it at home or use a registered collection site. Never burn trash.

