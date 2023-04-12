Evansville Parks Board approves construction contract for pickleball courts at Wesselman Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Parks Board has chosen the construction company to build the pickleball courts at Wesselman Park.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville City Council votes on pickleball court ordinance]

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says ARC Construction has been selected out of the bids for the job.

The board is now able to move forward after the city council struck down an ordinance on Monday night that would have stopped the project.

Schaefer has said the plan is to build 16 courts in hopes of drawing more people to the park.

City officials approved the construction bid on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve been talking about this since Oct. 21 and it’s a long process,” Schaefer said. “However, taking in consideration feedback, concerns and building that into the final project, it’s rewarding to get to this point.”

Schaefer says the next step is to work out a final contract with ARC Construction and schedule a start date.

