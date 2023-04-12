EPD: Evansville man robbed at gunpoint in Vanderburgh, Warrick counties

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says a man was robbed at gunpoint in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.

That happened on Saturday.

Police say someone came to the victim’s home with a gun, saying he needed to go to his bank and withdraw cash.

Officers say two suspects then took the man to his bank in Vanderburgh County, where he took out $1,300.

Then, police say the victim was abducted a second time in Warrick County. There, he was forced to withdraw another $2,000.

Officers say the suspects threatened to kill the victim if he went to police.

Our 14 News crew is working to learn more on the situation.

