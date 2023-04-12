Birthday Club
Deaconess leaders provide tips on how to combat allergy season

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With spring now in full swing, it’s that time of the year when people come down with a case of sniffles, itchy eyes and even some coughing.

Deaconess Allergist Anne McLaughlin says the mix of rain and warm temperatures in the Tri-State this time of year creates the perfect storm for some high levels of tree pollen.

McLaughlin says it’s time to buckle down for those suffering from allergies because they aren’t going away anytime soon.

“We get trees first,” McLaughlin said. “That’s what’s happening right now, and then we start to get grasses in May and June. We get a little bit of break in July, end of June to July, then in August, we get Ragweed and other weeds. That takes us to October, so we have a long allergy season here.”

Our Mitch Carter will have tips and tricks to keep yourself away from pollen and what to do to combat allergies tonight on 14 News.

Crews battle barn fire in Vanderburgh Co.
Prayer vigil held in Louisville after mass shooting at bank
Traffic Alert: Lane closures on US 41 to begin Wednesday
Riverside Drive closed through Friday
School district closes facilities early due to water main break in Posey Co.
