Crews working to repair water main after hit in German Township district

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WFIE) - A water main that was damaged Wednesday is now affecting German Township Water customers.

According to a release, customers in the areas of Wadesville, Blairsville, Stewartsville and Poseyville are all affected.

Officials say crews are currently working to repair the water main.

According to officials with North Posey schools, the break is also effecting North Posey High School, Junior High and South Terrace Elementary. The break is impacting sanitation and food services, so the schools will be dismissing early at 11 a.m.

They say Wadesville Christian Daycare will also be closing at 11 a.m.

