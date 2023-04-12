Birthday Club
Central names Brandon Artis as its new head football coach

The Bears open up the 2019 schedule on the road at Terre Haute South followed by Owensboro the next week.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brandon Artis is going back home. Central High School named the 2007 graduate, its new head football coach, as approved at the latest Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting.

Artis is now the fifth head football coach in seven years at Central. Andy Owen left after 11 seasons in 2017 to become the EVSC athletics director. His successor was Troy Burgess, who led Central to the 2018 Class 4A state championship game, in his only season. Then, Sean Coultis was at the helm for two years, including an undefeated regular season in 2020. Following that, Andy Zirkelbach coached for the last two years, going only 2-18.

Currently, Artis is in his third season as the head coach of the Memorial girls track & field squad. He will continue coaching at Memorial for the duration of this track season, but will then step down there, and concentrate on the Central job.

In addition to leading Memorial’s track and field team, Artis has plenty of experience as a high school football assistant coach. He coached at North High School from 2019 to 2022. Before that, he actually was an assistant with the Bears’ program from 2017 to 2019.

Artis starred at Central during high school as an electric wide receiver and track star. He has his college degree from Indiana State.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

