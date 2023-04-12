Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Cat living at shelter for 8 years in search of right home

Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.
Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.(Ocooch Mountain Humane Society)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Wisconsin is hoping to find a home for one of its long-term residents.

According to the Ocooch Mountain Humane Society, Darren is an 8-year-old tabby cat who needs the right owner to adopt him.

Shelter manager Cat Arbegust said that Darren has been a shy cat ever since he came in as a stray about eight years ago. According to the animal team, he has been placed in their sanctuary with other fearful cats.

But despite his feisty nature, the team believes the right owner for Darren is out there, specifically a quiet home without dogs or children.

“He might not be a lap cat, he might just be kind of a roommate as opposed to a true pet cat,” Arbegust said.

The shelter encourages anyone interested in adopting Darren or other animals to contact them at 608-475-1885.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
Smoke rises from an industrial fire, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 358 NW F Street, in Richmond,...
Large industrial fire prompts evacuation order in Indiana city
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
New restaurant coming to Main St. in Evansville
Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired
Property damage investigation still ongoing due to BB gun shots fired