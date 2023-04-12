Affidavit: Man facing multiple charges after entering home, shooting person in leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot another man in the leg.

According to an affidavit, this all stems from an incident back in March.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of South Walnut Lane in reference to shots fired.

Officers say when they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who were in the home at the time of the shooting. Police were also told a three-year-old and one-year-old were also inside of the home.

Police were told several shots were heard coming from the living room, and a man wearing a ski mask was seen holding a gun.

That man was later identified as Deshaur Pegue.

According to an affidavit, the victim claimed not to know Pegue and refused to press charges.

Police say an officer with Deaconess Gateway Hospital told them a patient, identified as Pegue, had been seen by a doctor for an outpatient surgery to remove a bullet from one of his hands.

On April 11, 2023, EPD says they were able to find and detain Pegue, while serving a search warrant at his home.

An affidavit shows during an interview Pegue told officers he knew the victim, and admitted to shooting him. Pegue says earlier in the day, the victim hit his car which made him upset. He then followed the victim to the house on Walnut to confront him. Pegue told police that’s when the victim started shooting at him, shooting him in the hand.

Pegue is facing the following charges:

Burglary

Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Criminal recklessness

Battery with a deadly weapon

Deshaur Pegue (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

