Aces Softball shuts out Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WFIE) - With two outs in the top of the sixth innings, Alexa Davis hit a 2-RBI double that would prove to be the difference as the University of Evansville softball team picked up a 2-0 win over Indiana State on Tuesday at Price Field.

Over the first five innings, the Purple Aces were unable to pick up a hit but that changed in the sixth when Jess Willsey broke up the no-hitter before Davis hit the game-winner on batter later.

Evansville put a runner in scoring position to open the game. Marah Wood reached on a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two strikeouts ended the threat. UE went down in order in the second and third frames before Taylor Howe reached on a leadoff walk in the fourth.

Mikayla Jolly kept the Sycamores off the scoreboard with some timely pitching. ISU recorded a pair of hits in the fourth and stranded runners on second and third in the bottom half of the fifth with Jolly escaping both frames unscathed.

In the top of the sixth, the offense was able to break through with some 2-out magic. Howe earned another walk with Sydney Kalonihea coming in to pinch run. Jess Willsey picked up the first UE hit of the day, doubling to left to send Kalonihea to third. Next up was Alexa Davis, who doubled to left center to bring in both runners to give the Aces a 2-0 lead.

Erin Kleffman threw the final two innings and did not allow a baserunner. She earned the save while Jolly recorded the win. UE finished the game with five hits while the Sycamores tallied five.

This weekend, the Aces head to Murray State for a 3-game series.

