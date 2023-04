HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson has officially released the 2023 Munchie Map for the upcoming Tri-Fest.

Organizers shared the news on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The map includes 76 booths that will offer various treats.

The fest is set to begin Friday, April 14.

2023 Tri-Fest Munchie Map (City of Henderson)

