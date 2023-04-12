Birthday Club
$133 million awarded for Indiana road improvements

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By WFIE Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) -  State leaders say 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that will receive a combined $133.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings.

“The continued success of the Community Crossings program becomes more evident each year,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Improving transportation infrastructure at the most local level makes communities that much more attractive for business and Hoosier families alike to connect and grow.”

Communities submitted applications for funding in January.

To qualify, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.

Locally, winners include $1 million each for Gibson, Perry, Spencer, and Warrick Counties.

It also includes:

Dubois County $984,801.42

Elberfeld $8,436.37

Evansville $493,462.91

Ferdinand $282,140.30

Huntingburg $73,501.87

Jasper $361,920.93

Mount Vernon $869,652.69

Newburgh $885,094.02

Oakland City $428,841.60

Owensville $157,760.60

Petersburg $181,883.38

Pike County $989,986.50

Princeton $305,842.79

Rockport $680,180.23

Tell City $666,144.16

Vanderburgh County $590,023.62

Click here for a full list of winners.

The next call for projects will open in July.

