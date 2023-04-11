Birthday Club
4/11 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Right now in Louisville, the community is coming together after a mass shooting left five people dead and nearly a dozen hurt.

We have the latest as more information comes in.

Happening Tuesday, the man accused of shooting at Vanderburgh County deputies is scheduled to be sentenced.

It all stems for a seven-hour standoff nearly a year ago.

Also in Evansville, we now know a man arrested in a child neglect case was also wanted in the child’s death.

Police say it all stems from an incident back in 2020.

A heads up for Henderson drivers.

A major traffic shift is about to start that will impact how you get around the Tri-State.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Lisa Harris
Lisa Vanbibber
EPD investigating after shots fired into woman’s home
Resurrection School first grade student makes donation to Honor Flight
Juliana Farmer leaves behind three children and four grandchildren.
Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting