Tri-State reacts to Old National Bank shooting in Louisville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The impact of the shooting here at home is still being felt, especially with on of the victims, Juliana Farmer, being from Henderson.

On Tuesday, there has been an outreach from family, friends, the bank and even public officials.

In a statement, Old National Bank says in part:

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members.”

Social media posts coming from Henderson County Schools, where Farmer once attended, and Henderson County Fiscal Court Judge Executive Bradley Schneider, each of them giving their sympathies to Farmer’s family and friends, describing her death and the shooting as tragic.

The interim police chief says the department plans to release more information found during a search of the gunman’s home to the public, just not yet, as the investigation is still preliminary.

The city is planning an inter-faith vigil Wednesday evening.

