Traffic Alert: Crash closes eastbound Diamond Ave., crews responding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms eastbound Diamond Avenue is shut down due to a car accident.

They say that crash happened near Grove Street and St. Joseph Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in with injuries, and crews are responding.

Our 14 News crew is on scene learning more about the situation.

At least two cars are involved in the crash, and our photojournalist on scene says they saw one person being put into an ambulance.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.