String of spectacular spring days continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our string of spectacular spring days will continue through Thursday. Daytime highs will flirt with 80-degrees and lows at night will drop into the upper 50s. We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. We’re not expecting widespread severe weather with this system. Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s on Sunday and stay there through the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.