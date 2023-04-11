Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

String of spectacular spring days continues

Highs running 10-degrees above normal
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our string of spectacular spring days will continue through Thursday.   Daytime highs will flirt with 80-degrees and lows at night will drop into the upper 50s.   We will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.  We’re not expecting widespread severe weather with this system.   Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s on Sunday and stay there through the start of next week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.

Latest News

4/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
4/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/11 14 First Alert Sunrise
4/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
May Weather In April
Mild and sunny stretch continues
Mild and sunny stretch continues