Several Henderson Water Utility customers under boil advisory

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Henderson Water Utility customers are currently under a boil advisory.

The boil advisory is for those who live in the area of Sand Lane, between Main Street and South Green Street.

Officials ask the public to boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use.

If your faucet water is discolered, run the water until it clears up.

Officials say they’ve put door hangers out for the affected customers.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until water line repairs are complete.

