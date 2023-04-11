Birthday Club
Resurrection School first grade student makes donation to Honor Flight

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One seven-year-old has made quite the donation to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.

Resurrection School first grader Rhett Carnahan was tasked by his teacher to make a difference with $5.

Rhett took that assignment and decided to go above and beyond by selling items on Facebook with the help of family members. He had an initial goal of raising $500 but in the end he raised over $1,500 for Honor Flight.

”It made me feel really comfortable since it is really because I really liked this,” said Carnahan. “Because a lot of people in my family served.”

Rhett initially wanted to help send one veteran on the Honor Flight, but will now be able to send three to see the memorials in Washington D C.

