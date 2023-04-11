Birthday Club
Owensboro raises money for Special Olympics by covering a police cruiser in stickers

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People in Owensboro are helping cover a state police cruiser, all to help an important organization.

They purchased each sticker you see here for one dollar outside of Dee’s Diner.

Several Kentucky State Police posts are working together to get the cruiser covered...

And all of the funds will go to special Olympics of Kentucky.

Trooper Corey King says it’s a simple gesture, but can go a long way when everyone comes together.

“It does energize the local community to be able to come out here and physically do something to one of our cruisers,” says King, “But yet give money to that cause which in return comes right back to our community to those with intellectual disabilities.”

King says their goal is to raise $2,000 Tuesday.

