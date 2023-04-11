Owensboro one step closer to installing Safe Haven Baby Box

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - At the Owensboro City Commission meeting, fire chief James Howard says the city is one step closer to making the safe haven baby box a reality.

Last month, the Owensboro’s Right to Life group sent off their first payment to install a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Parents will be able to surrender a newborn baby without any legal punishment.

Three young siblings raised more than $8,000 for the baby box.

Lillie Dunn says after hearing a radio ad from right to life, she just wanted to help.

“I knew there were mother’s in need that of these boxes around the country,” said Dunn. “So I thought it would be fun to help fundraise and this is one of our favorite things to do, (which is) art.

City officials says the baby box is expected to be installed at Fire House One by the end of this summer.

