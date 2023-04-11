Birthday Club
Officials: Man found guilty of shooting at deputies set to be sentenced

Richard Thomas Jr.
Richard Thomas Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is set to be sentenced after he was found guilty for shooting at deputies in April of last year.

According to officials, Richard Thomas Jr. was found guilty on three counts of aggravated battery in March.

[Previous Story: Jury finds man guilty in connection to Evansville hotel standoff]

Prosecutors say the charges are being counted as a lesser offense of attempted murder.

Thomas was also found guilty of criminal confinement and drug possession - among other charges.

Back in April of 2021, deputies say they were called to the Quality Inn on Elpers Road in Evansville.

They say when they went to the room and announced themselves, someone shot at them through the door.

No one was hurt, but it started a seven-hour standoff.

[Related Story: VCSO releases identity of Warrick Co. couple arrested following shooting at Quality Inn]

We will update this story as it develops.

