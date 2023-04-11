Birthday Club
Mayor Craig Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel give update on mass shooting

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Gwinn-Villaroel gave update Tuesday morning on the mass shooting that happened on Monday.

The two Louisville Metro leaders spoke on WAVE News Sunrise about the investigation and the condition of the eight people who were injured. LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt, 26, is listed in critical condition and just graduated from the LMPD Police Academy on March 31.

Among the five people who died were Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; Josh Barrick, 40; Juliana Farmer, 45 and Deana Eckert, 57.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

