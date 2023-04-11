Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

May Weather In April

4/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dry air coupled with low humidity will elevate the wildfire danger across the area this week. The drier weather pattern has afforded area rivers to cascade below flood stage. Abundant sunshine and comfortable as high temps ascend into the mid-70s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with low temps in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, sunny streak continues with high temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as low temps return to the upper 40s.

Thursday, sunny as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
LMPD: 5 dead, 8 injured including 3 officers from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit

Latest News

Mild and sunny stretch continues
Mild and sunny stretch continues
Mild and sunny stretch continues
Mild and sunny stretch continues
4/10 4:30 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/10 4:30 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/10 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Mild and sunny stretch continues