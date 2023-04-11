May Weather In April

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dry air coupled with low humidity will elevate the wildfire danger across the area this week. The drier weather pattern has afforded area rivers to cascade below flood stage. Abundant sunshine and comfortable as high temps ascend into the mid-70s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool with low temps in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, sunny streak continues with high temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as low temps return to the upper 40s.

Thursday, sunny as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s to 80-degrees.

