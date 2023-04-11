Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

LMPD to release bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting; vigil planned for victims

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on...
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on Monday’s mass shooting at Old National Bank in Downtown Louisville.

Greenberg confirmed on Tuesday that the Louisville Metro Police Department would be releasing bodycam footage from the incident in addition to 911 calls made to the shooting.

LMPD Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the shooter purchased the rifle used in Monday’s shooting legally from a Louisville dealer on April 4.

Police later confirmed the weapon was an AR-15.

Greenberg addressed that under current Kentucky law, the weapon that was used in Monday’s shooting would one day be auctioned back off to the public.

“Think about that, that murder weapon will be back on the streets one day under Kentucky’s current law,” Greenberg said.

Back in February, Greenberg worked with LMPD on a new policy to render guns inoperable and place warning labels on weapons before being surrendered to Kentucky State Police.

Police also confirmed a search warrant was executed on the shooter’s home and items were recovered, but no details were given due to the ongoing investigation.

“We want to make sure we’re providing accurate information,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “The family deserves that and Louisville deserves that.”

Louisville Mass Shooting Previous Stories
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Officer in critical condition after stopping bank shooter; just graduated police academy March 31
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
Mayor Craig Greenberg, LMPD Chief Villaroel give update on mass shooting
MAYOR CHIEF UPDATE
Fourth patient discharged, 4 patients remain in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
Hospital - Generic
LMPD: Fifth victim dies in hospital following downtown Louisville shooting
(Source: pexels.com)
Church of mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss
Josh Barrick's church family remembers his life at a vigil Monday evening.
Officials release the names of 4 killed in Louisville mass shooting
(Top Left) Josh Barrick, 40 (Top Right) Tommy Elliott, 63 (Bottom Left) Juliana Farmer, 45...
‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Old National Bank releases statement after employees killed in mass shooting
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
Mass shooting survivor Whitney Austin responds to Louisville’s latest tragedy
WAVE 3 News Exclusive: Whitney Austin makes steps to become responsible gun owner

Greenberg also announced a vigil would be hosted on Wednesday at the plaza of the Muhammad Ali Center at 5 p.m.

“This vigil will be to acknowledge the wounds, physical and emotional, that gun violence leaves behind,” Greenberg said.

The vigil is an interfaith opportunity that will be open to the entire community, Greenberg said.

The Office of Safe and Family Neighborhoods is working to have grief counselors at 12 churches around the city Wednesday night for additional support.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
EPD: Castle student arrested for trespassing in Central High School
Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area.
5 killed, 8 injured from downtown Louisville shooting; suspect dead
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
EPD: Man riding bicycle arrested on multiple drugs charges during traffic stop
Lisa Vanbibber
Police: Woman leaves toddler home alone, found driving 2.5x legal alcohol limit
Lisa Harris
Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.