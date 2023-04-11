Birthday Club
Ivy Tech inviting public to annual ‘Day of Giving’ event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ivy Tech officials say they are hosting their first-ever ‘Day of Giving’ statewide event.

According to a release, the event is to help the next generation of students.

They say for the next 24 hours beginning at 11 a.m., alumni and friends everywhere can support the college’s 19 campuses and 173,000 students.

Officials say their goal is to reach 600 gifts in recognition of the College’s 60th anniversary.

At the Evansville campus students and staff will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Koch Student Center with food, games, music, as well as students crafting thank you messages and videos to donors.

They say anyone who wants to donate, should visit Ivy Tech’s website.

