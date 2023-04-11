ISP declares statewide Silver Alert for 49-year-old man

INDIANA. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials have declared a statewide Silver Alert for a 49-year-old man last seen Tuesday in Crown Point, Indiana.

According to a press release, The Crown Point Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Damon Fitzgerald.

Police say Fitzgerald was last seen in Crown Point wearing a white or gray shirt, blue jeans, green hospital socks and no shoes.

Officials say Fitzgerald, who was last seen Tuesday at 1:43 a.m., is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Fitzgerald, contact the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131.

We will update you as this story develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.