Henderson woman killed in Louisville mass shooting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, five people were killed in a mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville. Among the victims was 45-year-old Juliana Farmer of Henderson.

14 News spoke with her aunt Vicki Brooks-Scott just hours after the shooting.

“Her siblings- they lost a sister. Her children- they lost a mother. Their children lost a grandmother,” she said. “I lost a niece.”

Brooks-Scott said she had just talked to her niece on Easter.

Farmer had begun a new chapter in her life working for Old National Bank.

“She had just moved to Louisville,” Brooks-Scott said. “This was her third week on the job.”

Less than 24 hours later, a colleague shot and killed Farmer at work.

“Why was she cut down?” her aunt said. “This is a life taken from us because she was a lot of joy.”

In an instant, she and the rest of the family were left to reflect on a life that never should have ended.

“She loved life,” she said. “She was a beautiful young lady. All I can say is that heaven has gained a beautiful angel.”

She said Juliana leaves behind three children, four grandchildren, and a fifth on the way, who’s expected to arrive in September.

“I’m hoping that this baby will be born on September the 20th, because that was her birthday,” Brooks-Scott said.

For now, they’re left to mourn and to make sure her memory is kept alive.

“Next year, April 10 2024... is the anniversary that whatever his name was killed four people at Old National Bank,” she said. “But who’s going to remember Juliana’s name?”

The other people killed were 40-year-old Joshua Barrick, 63-year-old Thomas Elliott, 64-year-old James Tutt, and 57-year-old Deanna Eckert.

